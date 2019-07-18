Female police officer assaulted in Sunderland while tending to man lying in pool of blood
A female police officer was assaulted in Sunderland as she tried to tend to an injured man lying in a pool of blood.
The man had sustained a head wound after a violent assault when PC Peel found him in a house in Falkland Road last month, a court heard.
But while she tried to treat him another man – Connor Bates – became increasingly agitated and pushed her out of the way.
Bates, 21, pleaded guilty to assaulting an emergency worker at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court.
Bates appeared ‘agitated and flustered’
Prosecutor Oriana Frame said: “PC Peel attended a property following reports that members of the public could hear fighting.
“They discovered the defendant outside the property. He appeared agitated and flustered.”
Bates ran away and PC Peel followed him into a property, the court heard.
Inside she found a man lying on the floor with blood pooled around his head.
Bates pushed PC Peel as she tended to injured man
“It was as PC Peel attempted to assess the man lying on the ground that Mr Bates was shouting at PC Peel to help the man.
“The defendant was interfering, he was trying to rouse the man from the floor.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
“When PC Peel asked the defendant to move away the defendant shouted at PC Peel and shoved her causing her to fall backwards.”
PC Peel said: “I do not expect to be assaulted in my role as a police officer.
“I am shocked as to what happened. I was trying to assist a victim of a violent assault and assess his injuries.”
Defence: Bates acted out of concern for his friend
Defence solicitor Gerry Armstrong said: “Mr Bates was very concerned about his friend.
“The officer pushed him and he’s pushed her back. That’s the extent of the assault.
“He realises he should not have reacted. To his credit he moved back and then he left.”
Chairman of the bench Robert MacDonald said: “You have obviously got a bit of a short fuse on occasions.
“You need to get a grip. You need to stop this behaviour.”
Bates was ordered to pay £50 compensation to the officer and compelte 60 hours of unpaid work.