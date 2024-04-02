'Fatal Four' driving offences targeted across Sunderland
Drivers putting others at risk through the ‘Fatal Four’ offences could soon fall foul of a nationwide crackdown.
Northumbria Police officers are supporting a dedicated operation led by the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) until April 28.
The operation aims to tackle the "Fatal Four" contributing factors that kill and seriously injure people on the roads
These are: speeding, drink and drug driving, driving while distracted and non-wearing of seat-belts
The month-long campaign will sees increasing patrol activity and carrying out more vehicle checks to stop offending the drivers.
Almost 42,000 speeding offences were recorded across in the Northumbria area in 2023, with thousands of other drivers also found to have been driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, driving while distracted by a mobile phone and without seatbelts.
Sergeant Glen Robson, of Northumbria Police, said: “We all have a role to play when it comes to keeping our roads as safe as possible for all users.
“Statistics show that drivers travelling at excess speed or while under the influence are major contributory factors in serious and fatal road traffic collisions.
"We also see a number of drivers flouting the law every day by using mobile phones and devices at the wheel, or failing to comply with widely known safety rules such as wearing seatbelts.
“While these offences are something we focus on all-year round, our efforts will be stepped up throughout the month of April to help identify those driving dangerously in our region.
“Please know that we will continue to take swift and appropriate action against those who endanger the lives of other road users, and would encourage anyone with concerns to report them to us.”
The crackdown starts as the force’s Motor Patrols team is set to feature in the latest series of Channel 5’s Motorway Cops: Catching Britain’s Speeders.
Filming exclusively with Northumbria Police, the programme follows a team of dedicated cops while they respond to a range of incidents; many of which relate to the "Fatal Four" offences.
The first episode aired at 8pm on Monday and is also available to stream using My5.
Anyone with information or dashcam footage should get in touch via the Report page of the Northumbria Police website, or by calling 101.