Fatal dog attack court case adjourned after new charge added

Published 30th Jun 2025, 15:45 BST
A man who appeared in court today (June 30) following an alleged fatal dog attack has had his case adjourned after an additional charge was added.

John James Wallace, 31, of Snaith Terrace, Wingate, appeared today (June 30) at Peterlee Magistrates Court charged with criminal damage in connection with a fatal dog attack by a dog he was the owner of on another on another dog.

Peterlee Magistrates Court with (inset) the dog which lost her life.
Peterlee Magistrates Court with (inset) the dog which lost her life. | Sunderland Echo

Following the reported incident on Saturday April 5 at near Windermere Road in South Hetton, a cockapoo called Daisy was left with fatal injuries.

After being informed there would now be an additional charge of being in charge of an out of control dog where no injury was caused, Mr Wallace has pleaded not guilty.

The case has now been adjourned and will be heard at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates Court on October 24th.

