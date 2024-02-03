Fans warned of "robust" action against anyone causing disorder during Tees Wear derby

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ahead of tomorrow's (February 4) Tees Wear derby, Cleveland Police have said there will be an extra police presence in the town and have warned that any would be trouble makers will be dealt with "robustly".

On Sunday morning, Black Cats fans will be making the short journey down the A19 for the midday kick off against Middlesbrough.

With both sides pushing for the play offs it has the potential to be a feisty affair, but Cleveland Police Superintendent Paul Richardson is determined any potential disorder remains on the field of play.

Black Cats fans will be heading to the Riverside Stadium in Middlesbrough.

He said: “With around 32,000 people expected to attend the game this weekend, we know it will be a busy day in Middlesbrough. We also know that the majority of supporters come to the game to enjoy the match in a responsible manner.

"However, anyone who intends to use the game as an excuse to cause disorder will be dealt with robustly and those people could find themselves with a banning order or facing a criminal prosecution."

Ahead of the fixture, both Sunderland AFC and Middlesbrough FC have been working alongside Cleveland, Durham and Northumbria police forces as well as the British Transport Police.

There is also set to be a large police presence in and around the town centre, including mounted police officers.

Superintendent Richardson added: "Our thanks in advance to those attending the match for a fun and enjoyable day. Our officers will be at the game to help make it a safe event for all. Please do approach them and engage with them if you see them.