Fan left cousin with life-changing injuries after post-match 'banter' turned sour

A football fan who caused a life changing brain injury to his cousin after post-match "banter" turned sour has kept his freedom.

Mark Wyatt threw one punch at Anthony Robson's face while they were out drinking after Sunderland AFC's last match of the season last May.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the force of the blow made Mr Robson fall backwards onto the road and he suffered a devastating brain injury which meant surgeons had to remove 40 per cent of his skull during life saving surgery.

Mark Wyatt. | Northumbria Police

The court heard Mr Robson spent two-and-a-half months in hospital, including four weeks in intensive care, before he was transferred to Leicestershire, where he lives, for further rehabilitation.

In an impact statement, Mr Robson, who ran his own business and enjoyed keeping fit, said he can no longer work or drive and has problems with his hearing, sight, balance and mobility.

Mr Robson said his injuries have destroyed his hope of retirement to Thailand and travelling and have impacted his ability to properly enjoy time with his family.

Prosecutor David Robinson-Young told the court the men had been out with others in Sunderland after the football match on May 4 last year and added: "It would appear that all concerned had been drinking into the evening when some time after 7pm the group engaged in what has been referred to as good humoured banter.

"The defendant made a remark about one of the cousins, to which the victim Mr Robson took exception and referred to the defendant as a '****'.

"There was a heated exchange and they both walked out of the bar.

"The defendant punched Mr Robson once to the face, using his fist, causing the victim to fall backwards and strike his head on the road surface, as a result of which Mr Robson was rendered unconscious and went into a coma."

The court heard Mr Robson had two bleeds on the brain and 40 per cent of his skull was removed to relieve the pressure.

The lost piece of skull has been replaced with a titanium plate but Mr Robson faces the constant risk of infection and further surgeries.

Wyatt, 52, of Alloa Road, Sunderland, who has never been in trouble before, admitted causing grievous bodily harm and told probation officials he had had ten pints before the attack.

Recorder Nathan Moxon said it was a "senseless act with catastrophic consequences" and sentenced Wyatt to 14 months, suspended for 18 months, with alcohol abistinence requirement, rehabilitation and 160 hours unpaid work.

The recorder told Wyatt: "The ripples of your actions have spread through the family."

In a letter to the court Wyatt said he is remorseful, thinks about what happened "every day" and wishes he could change it.

He added: "I hope one day he can forgive me for what has happened."

Jamie Adams, defending, said: "There is no way the court can satisfy everyone in this dire, awful situation.

"Remorse is felt by him."