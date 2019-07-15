Emergency services attended the scene where Peter was found unconscious

Officers were called to Tel El Kebir Road in Sunderland at about 8.55am on Saturday, June 29 after a report that a man was lying unconscious in the street.

Emergency services attended and found 47-year-old Peter Innes known as Pip with serious head injuries. He was put in an induced coma and remains in a critical but stable condition.

Police say the assault could cause life-long consequences for Peter

Peter’s aunt, Beverley Swales said that her nephew had a ‘chequered past’ but did not deserve such an attack.

She said: “Peter didn’t deserve this – nobody does. We are all praying that he pulls through, but fear he will have life-long injuries as a result of the attack.

“We are absolutely heartbroken to see him like this, and the last two weeks have been something from a nightmare. It’s had a massive impact on the family, and we feel so helpless seeing him lying there in a hospital bed.

“It’s hard to put into words. Peter may have had a chequered past, but the level of violence shown against him is horrifying – he may never recover from this.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Sunderland Echo, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We are just desperate to see Peter well again, and would ask anybody who witnessed what happened to him, or have any information that can help with the investigation, to do the right thing and contact police.”

Eight arrests were made in the early stages of police inquiries.

Three men aged 27, 24 and 29 remain under investigation, while a 44-year-old women has been released on police bail.

Detective Constable Kelly Scott, of Northumbria Police’s Southern CID, said:

“A team of detectives continue to determine a chronology of events, and we are actively pursuing those responsible. We will continue to offer the family any support they require as they come to terms with what has happened.”