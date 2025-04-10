Family pay tribute to Stanley man who was killed at the weekend
Barry Dawson, 60, died when he was shot through the window of his home in Elm Street, South Moor, in Stanley.
In a statement, his family said: “Barry was a much-loved father, granddad and partner who will be greatly missed.
“We are truly devastated, and his loss will leave an enormous gap in our lives.”
Kevin Dorward, 38, of Annfield Plain, has been charged with murder and is today (April 10) appearing at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court.
He will be joined in court by Michaela Hetherington, 35, of Annfield Plain, who has been charged with perverting the course of justice.
A 21-year-old man has also been arrested on suspicion of murder. A 20-year-old man and a 49-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
All three are in police custody.
Barry’s family have asked for privacy while they grieve.