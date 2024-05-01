Family pay tribute to Manchester dad who died after alleged attack in North East

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Gary Belfield. Picture issued by Northumbria Police.

The family of a man from Manchester who died after an incident in the North East have paid tribute to the much-loved dad.

Gary Belfield, from the Manchester area, died on Saturday, April 27, after an alleged attack at a property on Elliott Drive in Felling, Gateshead.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 40-year-old suffered serious injuries consistent with having been caused by a bladed article and died at the scene despite the efforts of emergency responders.

Today, Gary’s family have released a picture and shared some heartfelt words in his memory.

They said: “He was a caring friendly person who was popular in his hometown. He never looked for or got into trouble.

“As a family we are shocked and devastated at what has happened. We are trying to process the events of the last four days and grieve our loss.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northumbria Police said Gary’s family continue to be supported by specially-trained officers at this time.

Leading the investigation, Detective Chief Inspector Louise Jenkins, of Northumbria Police, said: “Our thoughts remain with Gary’s family and loved ones who have all shown incredible strength in the face of such tragedy.

“A full investigation into the circumstances surrounding Gary’s death remains ongoing, and we are committed to delivering answers and bringing anyone involved to justice.”

A second man, aged in his 20s, was also found seriously injured in the property. He has since been discharged from hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The force’s Major Incident Team (MIT) has made eight arrests as part of their ongoing investigation, with a further male – aged 17 – arrested on suspicion of murder.

He remains in police custody along with a female – aged 15 – arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.

A male – aged 17 – has been charged with attempted murder and has been remanded in custody following an appearance at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court today.

Two males and three females, aged between 21 and 51, have been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone with information can contact police via the ‘Report’ page of Northumbria Police’s website or by calling 101, quoting reference NP-20240427-1086.