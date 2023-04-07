News you can trust since 1873
Family pay tribute to 'larger than life' man who 'lit up the room' after his death outside a Northumberland pub

The family of a man killed outside a North East pub have paid tribute to the ‘larger than life’ character whose smile and laughter ‘lit up the room’.

By Ross Robertson
Published 7th Apr 2023, 12:42 BST- 2 min read
Updated 7th Apr 2023, 12:46 BST

Sheldon Flanighan died as a result of injuries sustained when he was struck by a van, alongside another man, outside The Bay Horse in Cramlington at around 10pm on Saturday, April 1.

A murder investigation was subsequently launched with arresting and charging three people in the hours which followed.

Sheldon’s family have today issued a statement, praising the man they say ‘touched the lives of many.’

Sheldon Flanighan.
Sheldon Flanighan.
The tribute reads: “A dearly loved father to Calvin and Joe, a beloved son to Eleanor and Brian, and an adored brother to Julia and Sharon.

“Sheldon came with a character larger than life, a smile and laughter that lit up the room, and a heart that saw the good in everyone.

"This personality endeared Sheldon to our family, his ambulance service colleagues, the golfing community, and his life-long friends from Northumberland and the wider North East.

“His devotion to his sons, his close family and life-long friends, together with his total commitment and duty to the North East Ambulance service, strongly reflects the dedicated father and whole-hearted community man that Sheldon was.

“For those who knew Sheldon, it feels impossible to imagine life without him. We are all united in mourning.

“Sheldon touched the lives of many, once met, never forgotten and we are richer for knowing him. His legacy will live on through us all.”

Northumbria Police said Sheldon’s family continue to be supported by specialist officers at this time, and although three people have appeared in court in connection with his death, enquiries remain ongoing.

Officers said anyone with information should all 101 or use the Tell Us Something page on the force’s website, quoting log NP-20230401-1194.