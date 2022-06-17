Family of Sunderland man Lee Dawson pay tribute to 'big friendly giant' after fatal stabbing in Preston sparks murder probe

Police were called to Jutland Street, Preston, at around 3am on Friday, June 17, after the Ambulance Service found a man with serious chest injuries, caused by stab wounds.
The man, later named as Lee Dawson, 42, originally from Preston but living in Sunderland, was taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment but sadly later died.
An investigation is underway and enquiries ongoing. No arrests have been made.
In a tribute, Lee's family said: “Lee loved his children deeply and would do anything for them. He had a strong heart and stronger head. He was a big friendly giant. Once you had Lee as a friend you had a friend for life. He lived life to the full and will be greatly missed by all of his family and friends.”
Det Ch Insp Mark Haworth-Oates, of Lancashire Police’s Force Major Investigation Team, said: “These are very sad and tragic circumstances and our thoughts are with the Lee's loved ones at this difficult time.
“They are being provided with our full support and have our deepest sympathies.
“I would appeal to anyone with information about what happened to come forward. Did you see anyone acting suspiciously in and around the Jutland Street area around the time of the incident? If so, please come forward.”
Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log 0149 of June 17 or contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.