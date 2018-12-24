Family of 'amazing' Matthew Carty pay tribute to popular postman killed after being hit by car just days before Christmas

The family of a man killed after being hit by a car just days before Christmas have paid tribute to someone who 'always put others before himself'.

Matthew Carty – also known as Matty – was struck by a car in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Family pay tribute to Matty Carty

The 36-year-old, of Lambton, Washington, was taken by ambulance to University Hospital of North Durham but sadly died from his injuries several hours later.

He leaves behind his mam Mary, sister Sharon, brother Michael and partner Tracy.

For more than five years, Matty worked as a postman in the Houghton-le-Spring and Sunderland areas – a job which he loved.

In a statement, his family said: “Matty was kind-hearted, always smiling, always trying to cheer people up and would always put others before himself, especially his mam Mary.

Two people were arrested following the collision

“He would often be singing – a lot of the time he sang silly songs and would often be singing at work.

“He was just amazing. We will miss him so much.”

He also loved trance music and would often go to trance nights and festivals with his friends.

Matty was killed after he was stuck by a car which was travelling from Bournmoor towards Fence Houses on the A1052.

The incident happened on the A1052

Two people – a 39-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman – were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

The woman has been released under investigation and the man was taken to hospital while inquiries continue.

The collision happened at 2.15am yesterday on the A1052 at the junction with Woodstone Village.

A silver Audi A3 made off from the scene and was recovered later that morning.

Officers are urging anyone who may have seen the Audi in the hours leading up to the collision, or after, to come forward.

Call Durham Constabulary on 101 with any information, quoting incident number 39 of December 23.