Failure to pay child support, assault and theft: The latest Sunderland and South Tyneside cases to be heard by magistrates
Cases of failure to pay more than £2,000 in child support, assault, theft and breaching a suspended sentence are all cases that have been dealt with when people from Sunderland and South Tyneside have been brought before magistrates.
The following cases have been dealt with by justices at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court:
Alan Thomas Dunlop, 33, of Argyle Square, Sunderland, was jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months, and given a four-week curfew, after admitting stealing a mobile phone and a photograph. He was ordered to pay £300 in compensation.
Adam Smith 28, of Richmond Road, South Shields, was jailed for 12 weeks for assault. He was also made the subject of a restraining order and told to pay £250 in compensation.
Peter John Henderson, 47, of Victoria Street, Hebburn, was jailed for 42 days for non-payment of £2312.13 in child support. The magistrates’ bench found other methods of getting the payments had proved unsuccessful for a year.
Ellie Jefferson, 20, of Esplanade West, Sunderland, admitted breaching a community order. The order was varied to include rehabilitation activities and she was ordered to pay £100 costs.
Christopher Alan James, 26, of Alder Close, Hetton, was jailed for 14 weeks after he admitted breaching a suspended sentence order.
Martin Miller, 27, of Clydesdale Street, Hetton, was given a two-year conditional discharge after admitting two charges of assault. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £21 surcharge.