A raider tried to rob a convenience store while his friends were stealing from the same shop then they "congratulated" each other as they left.

Stephen Leach went into the Spar in Chester Road, Sunderland, with two pals on June 23 and demanded "all of the tobacco and all of the money from the till".

Newcastle Crown Court heard while the brave cashier refused Leach's repeated demands, which became more aggressive, the other two people started stealing from the shop.

Leach then warned he would stab the worker before he and the others left.

Judge Sarah Mallett said: "You appeared to be congratulating each other, in effect, as you left the store sharing their spoils."

Leach, 35, of St Luke's Road, Sunderland, admitted attempted robbery, possessing crack cocaine and cannabis he was carrying and failing to provide a sample for a drug test.

The court heard Leach has a criminal record but has spent long periods of time staying out of trouble in the past and has been in custody on remand for the current offences.

Judge Sarah Mallett said the public would be best protected if Leach were to start the work required to ensure he does not offend in future.

Leach was sentenced to two years, suspended for two years, with drug rehabilitation and programme requirements.

John Crawford, defending, said Leach is capable of rehabilitation and told the court: "He is able to keep out of trouble."