Facebook fraudster caught after selling imaginary chainsaw
A a Facebook fraudster gave his victim the run-around in conning him out of £30 for the sale of a non-existent chainsaw.
Alexander McCabe, 30, took the man’s cash when they met for a buy and sell in the town on Friday, March 31 last year, a court heard.
McCabe, of Lingmell, Albany, palmed him off by saying he had to pick up the imaginary blade from his dad – and drove off.
He made contact by phone soon afterwards to arrange to meet again at a garage, also in Washington, prosecutor Ruth Foster said.
But he repeated the trick – turning up but saying he was awaiting his father’s arrival – then permanently vanishing
Mrs Foster told magistrates in South Tyneside: “The defendant advertised a chainsaw on Facebook Marketplace.
“The injured party arranged to meet the defendant in Washington, and he handed over £30.
“The defendant left with the money, saying, ‘I’m going to check if my dad is on the way here’.
“He drove off but then phoned and told him to go to a garage. The man was met by the defendant, who said his father was on the way.
“He then said that he couldn’t find the key to the garage because he had been robbed. He left and was never seen again.”
McCabe, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to a charge of fraud by false representation.
The court heard he was offered a condition caution by police which would have avoided a court appearance, on condition he repay the money.
Chris Wilson, defending, said McCabe had been unable to keep his part in that bargain because he had been spending his cash on drugs.
Mr Wilson added: “He accepts culpability for the commission of this offence. He was struggling with a drug addiction and used the money for drugs.”
Magistrates ordered McCabe to pay full compensation and fined him £40, with £85 court costs and a £16 victim surcharge.
John Lee, chair of the bench, told him: “What you did wasn’t a very nice thing to do. You left someone out of pocket.
“The solution was in your hands, all you had to do was pay the £30 owing to this man. It’s going to cost you a whole lot more than that.”