A trial was due to start at Newcastle Crown Court on Monday, May 24, but the alternative charge of manslaughter was put to the 43-year-old and accepted by the Crown Prosecution Service.

Paul Conlon has been sentenced for the manslaughter of his father Harry following an assault at the family home in Deansfield Close in Doxford Park on Christmas Eve.

During today’s hearing, John Elvidge QC, prosecuting, detailed how Conlon, a “violent alcoholic” of no fixed abode, launched a sustained attack on his father, also knocking his mother to the floor.

He punched his dad repeatedly in the head, straddling him as he throttled him and used a shoe to strike his father.

The incident was sparked when Mr Conlon said: “I’ve had enough of this” as the couple’s daughter left with her children upon discovering her brother was also at the house, calling police as she left.

Defence barrister Darpinder Singh QC said it had been a “truly tragic incident” and Conlon – who has a series of previous convictions for battery and driving with excess alcohol – had started the rehabilitation process while on remand.

The judge told him he would face a series of additional requirements on his licence once released and said he had caused damage to his previously close unit, adding his father had been described as “gentle, kind” and much loved.

She said he had abused alcohol for the last 17 years, leading to violence, with the court told he would drink up to three bottles of wine a day.

Harry Conlon died in the Royal Victoria Infirmary on Monday, January 18, weeks after the attack.

