Ex-squaddie tried to reset partner's nose after punching her

Malcolm Price

Malcolm Price was at the victim's home on February 27 when an argument broke out over trying to access her mobile phone.

Newcastle Crown Court heard that the situation escalated to the point where the 34-year-old struck her to the face causing her to bleed.

Prosecutor Glover said that after being punched, the victim's nose began to swell and a white fluid started coming from it.

The court was told that Price then put his arm around her nose in a bid to put it back into place as she tried to get to the bathroom.

Ms Glover, who confirmed the prosecution hadn't been able to access medical records, added: "She heard a crunching noise and told him to leave her alone and get out of the house.

"There was a possible fracture but we are not in a position to say."

In a victim impact statement the woman said: "I wish to have a restraining order put in place to prevent him coming near me or my family.

"I'm so upset he has done this to me in my address in front of my children.

"I cannot believe Malcolm would do this to me when he says he loves me."

Price, of Elemore Lane, Easington Lane, has two cautions on his record and admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Helen Towers, defending, told the court that Price had served his country during multiple tours of Afghanistan after joining the army.

It was also heard that Price had recently become qualified to become an HGV driver, with opportunities of work in front of him.

Ms Towers added: "He has a good record and he is capable of balancing these issues with rehabilitation.

"He does not wish to excuse any of his behaviour but demonstrates to the court he is capable of rehabilitation."

In summing up, Judge Stephen Earl told Price he should not have tried to treat the injury and instead have left it to medical professionals.

However, the judge said that the sentence did cross the custodial threshold but he did feel satisfied he could suspend it.

He told him: "There will be those who say this ought to be an immediate sentence.

"The alternative course is I have to consider if there is a realistic proposition of rehabilitation."

He imposed a ten month prison sentence suspended for two years, with 20 days of rehabilitation activities and 210 hour of unpaid work.