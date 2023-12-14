Ex-soldier assaulted police officer who threatened to report his driving

'He was mad about something and reacted terribly.'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A fast and furious boy racer punched an off-duty policeman in the face after being warned his speedy driving antics outside a Sunderland supermarket would be reported.

Burley Tye Hanlon, 23, tailed the PC and his wife, also a serving officer, from the underground car park at Tesco’s Roker Retail Park store – then attacked, a court heard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ex-soldier, of Belle Vue Crescent, Ashbrooke, got out and strode to the couple’s motor as it sat in traffic lights and punched his victim twice through the window.

The incident began in the car park beneath Tesco

He lashed out after being approached by the man who had heard the screech of wheels from Hanlon’s VW Golf and witnessed him powering past parking bays.

Fearing he was a danger to shoppers at closing time on Sunday, November 26, he took photos of his car and warned him he could expect a call from fellow officers.

Prosecutor Paul Coulson said: "The victim was with his wife. There were numerous members of the public exiting the store.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He heard the roaring of a car from the far end of the car park, which was causing other people to look to see what was happening.

"The officer noted a black Golf driving very aggressively at the top end of the car park. It was driving exceptionally fast and looked like it was racing, endangering the public.

"He felt at that point that there could be a fatality or significant injuries to the public. He was really concerned.

"He approached to obtain the driver’s details but as he did this, he was very concerned because the driver was shouting threats at him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The officer’s wife drove their vehicle away and stopped at traffic lights, but they were followed.”

Mr Coulson added: "The defendant approached with fists clenched and told him to ‘get out of the car’.

"He reached through the window and punched him in the face, causing pain to his eye. He punched him again to the face.

"They drove away to prevent further injury. This was a prolonged assault of between three and five minutes.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Council worker Hanlon pleaded guilty to assault by beating, dangerous driving, driving without a licence and driving without insurance.

The court heard he was driving despite his licence being revoked due to accumulating six penalty points soon after passing his test.

Annalisa Moscardini, defending, said: "Mr Hanlon is a lovely young man. He works for the council. He is not normally involved in anything like this.

“He was with friends and had been driving his car in the car park. He was at the back of the car park, where he thought he was causing no trouble.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was high speed, and he could have caused injury to people who were around, but he didn’t. We’re looking at immaturity.

"He doesn’t want to excuse his actions, but from his point of view, someone has approached him with another person.

"The guy was taking photos of his car and was saying he would get reported. He didn’t identify himself as a police officer.

"He has reacted very badly, and he got out at the traffic lights and asked why he was taking photos. He has gone completely overboard.

"He was mad about something and reacted terribly."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hanlon was sentenced to an 18-month community order, with 25 rehabilitation days and 200 hours of unpaid work, and banned from driving for 12 months.