A man with learning disabilities threatened in fury to “slice the throats” of people in a supported care home.

Ex-jailbird Lex Taylor, 21, made the remark after becoming inflamed with a fellow resident’s innocuous comment about a bicycle pump.

After issuing the start warning, he stormed off to his room inside SELF Ltd’s unit in Park View, and booted a hole in a wall, magistrates in South Tyneside heard.

Moments before making the threat on Sunday, May 14, he had climbed a staircase and damaged a spindle with a kick.

The court was told Taylor, imprisoned earlier this year for burgling a school, had complex care needs and the centre’s team remained committed to supporting him.

Prosecutor Lucy Todd said Taylor had been a resident for around three weeks and made the worrying comment in front of a female staff member.

She added: “Just before lunchtime, the defendant started to make malicious comments, saying they had a bad attitude and were responsible for the bad weather that day.

“Another resident had offered to lend him a bicycle pump but said it would cost the defendant £7 to replace if damaged.

“He has gone up the stairs and started to kick spindle slats which have broken, and he threw a mug at a wall.

“He said, ‘If any of you come near me, I’ll slice their throat. I don’t want to live here, I’d rather go back to prison’.

“Staff then heard a loud bang. He had kicked a hole in the wall. There was distress caused to staff members as the damage was being done.”

Taylor, who has four previous convictions from 12 offences, pleaded guilty to a charge of causing criminal damage of under £5,000.

Denise Jackman, defending, said Taylor had not made the threat directly to any one person and they were throwaway words.

She added: “Lex has complex needs. He had just been there a couple of weeks when this happened. The unit is for people with behavioural issues.

“What seems to have triggered this was the bike pump. They are quite bizarre comments. He doesn’t necessarily think the way other people think.”