Ex-paramedic from Hartlepool downloaded hundreds of revolting child porn pictures, court told

A former paramedic downloaded hundred of revolting images of children being sexually abused.

Some of the photographs found on storage devices owned by Jeffrey Causton showed children as young as six engaged in sexual activity with adults, Teesside Crown Court heard.

Causton, whose wife and daughter is standing by him, was given a suspended prison sentence and ordered to undergo treatment for his addiction to pornography.

"Police received information indecent images were being downloaded to an internet address linked to this defendant," said Emma Atkinson, prosecuting.

"Officers attended an address at Clarkson Court, Hartlepool, where the defendant was present.

"Four storage devices, a computer tower, a usb stick, a laptop, and a hard drive were seized and analysed.

"Eighty one of the most serious category A images were found, 71 images at category B, and 384 at category C.

"The category A images are described as showing children estimated to be six-years-old engaged in sexual activity with adults.

"Further analysis of the computers showed the use of search terns indicative of child pornography."

Causton, 63, of Clarkson Court, Hartlepool, admitted three charges of making an indecent images of children on May 11, last year.

Martin Scarborough, defending, said in mitigation: "Mr Causton is a man of previous good character.

"He had an unblemished record as a paramedic, showing exemplary conduct when he went to the aid of a fellow passenger on an aircraft some years ago.

"The shame of this court appearance means he retired from his last job, but his employers have provided a character reference,

"Mr Causton's wife and daughter are here in court today.

"They are standing by him, something he tells me he doesn't deserve."

The Recorder, Mr Ben Nolan QC, sentenced Causton to 10 months in prison, suspended for two years, 35 days of rehabilitation activity, and ordered him to pay £340 costs.

The recorder told Causton: "It is clear you became addicted to pornography and have developed an unhealthy interest in children.

"Some of the images found in your possession were at the most serious category.

"You were of good character, have pleaded guilty, and I accept you have shown some genuine remorse.

"All of which enables me to suspend the sentence."

Causton was made the subject of an order which limits his internet use for five years, and he must register as a sex offender for 10 years.