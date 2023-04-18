Escooter operator pulls out of Sunderland after vandals cause 'significant financial losses' and put safety at risk

However, just four months in, the company said vandalism to its equipment has been ‘higher than expected’, which Zwings say has resulted in ‘significant financial losses’ and ‘put the safety of riders at risk..

Operations will reduce from April 19, and end completely on May 5.

Zwings e-scooters are pulling out of Sunderland.

Stephen Bee, chief operating officer at Zwings, said: "We are deeply disappointed to be leaving Sunderland.

"The city council has shown great support for our e-scooter service throughout.

"I would like to thank Sunderland City Council for their support and input for the re-launch of the e-scooter trial. Sadly, we are unable to bear the costs of vandalism and operate a financially sustainable operation.”

He added: "We will be communicating fully to our riders and will be reimbursing any outstanding passes or credits. This will not affect our operations in any other UK cities, which will continue as normal.”

Mr Bee said Zwings would like to thank riders who used the service in Sunderland for their ‘support and understanding during this challenging time’.

He said Zwings will work with Sunderland City Council to ensure a smooth transition for customers and residents.

Peter McIntyre, Executive Director of City Development at Sunderland City Council, said: “It’s regrettable that a minority of people have been unable to respect or treat e-scooters correctly and so they have spoilt this opportunity to continue the service.

“We would like to thank Zwings for their work this year and we respect their decision.

“As a council we remain very much committed to introducing and ensuring there’s new and more sustainable low-carbon travel choices for all residents and visitors to our city.

“And, we will continue to explore other options in terms of e-scooters as this mode of sustainable travel develops on a national basis.”

Sunderland Conservatives said the group was ‘incredibly disappointed’ that the business was being driven out of the city due to problems with antisocial behaviour.