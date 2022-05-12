Loading...

Enquiries under way after over 100 cannabis plants discovered in Horden

A large number of mature cannabis plants and growing equipment were seized after police carried out a warrant at a Horden address.

By Pamela Bilalova
Thursday, 12th May 2022, 4:59 pm

Officers carried out a warrant at an address on Twelfth Street, Horden, shortly after 10am on Wednesday, May 11.

Durham Constabulary have said that more than 100 cannabis plants were discovered and enquiries are under way.

The plants were seized alongside growing equipment.

Anyone with information about a cannabis farm is asked to contact police on non-emergency number 101.

Durham Constabulary have said that enquiries are ongoing.