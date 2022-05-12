Enquiries under way after over 100 cannabis plants discovered in Horden

Officers carried out a warrant at an address on Twelfth Street, Horden, shortly after 10am on Wednesday, May 11.
Durham Constabulary have said that more than 100 cannabis plants were discovered and enquiries are under way.
The plants were seized alongside growing equipment.
Most Popular
-
1
Italian twins move to Wearside chasing SAFC dreams after being inspired by Netflix's Sunderland 'Til I Die
-
2
Sunderland's misspelled sign still points to ‘Teeside’ a year on
-
3
‘Left for dead’ – furious Sunderland dad speaks out after son, 13, the victim of a hit and run collision with motorbike
-
4
Former Sunderland Gogglebox star Andrew Bennett jailed for sex attack on teenage boy
-
5
Man found dead at Sunderland address after police receive report of concern for his welfare
Anyone with information about a cannabis farm is asked to contact police on non-emergency number 101.
Read More
Read MoreFormer Sunderland Gogglebox star Andrew Bennett jailed for sex attack on teenage...