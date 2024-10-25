Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

With the clocks set to change and the dark nights upon this weekend, Tyne & Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) are warning people about the potential dangers of deliberate fires.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The darker nights always sees an escalation in Fire Service call outs to deliberate fires. Last year (2023) between October 17 and November 17 TWFRS dealt with a staggering 425 deliberate fires.

A third of these call-outs were during a three day period around November 5 with firefighters called to 76 deliberate fires on Bonfire Night alone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Firefighters tackling a deliberate fire. | TWFRS

Ahead of the clocks going back on Sunday (October 27), TWFRS and partner agencies are asking people to think carefully about their actions and consider the consequences of deliberate fire setting before participating in anti-social behaviour (ASB).

Paul Russell, Area Manager for Community Safety at Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service, said: “Deliberate fires have a devastating impact on our community - they destroy property, harm the environment, and in the worst cases, cost lives.

“Even a small fire can quickly get out of control, putting both the person who started it and others at serious risk.

“Every year, our crews attend thousands of deliberate fires, draining resources and potentially delaying responses to life-threatening emergencies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We urge everyone to think about the consequences before setting a fire - it’s not just dangerous, it could be deadly.”

The onset of the darker nights always sees an escalation in call outs to deliberate fires. | TWFRS

Northumbria Police have also warned people about becoming involved in antisocial behaviour.

Chief Inspector Louise Mcclennan said: “We hope everyone enjoys the Halloween and Bonfire Night period.

“We would always ask that people take responsibility for themselves and are considerate of others, especially those who can feel anxious or intimidated at this time of year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As in previous years, we will be running a multi-agency operation over this period, working closely with all our partners to proactively prevent pockets of disorder and deal with any issues together should they arise.

“Anybody who is concerned about anti-social behaviour in their area is asked to report it to us by speaking to an officer on patrol, by sending us a direct message on social media, or by using live chat and report forms on our website.

“Those unable to make contact in these ways can call 101.”