Electric scooters have been seized and an arrest made during a week long initiative to clampdown on antisocial behaviour (ASB) in Washington after concerns were raised by local residents.

Officers from Northumbria Police, Sunderland City Council’s Community Safety team, and partners from Gentoo, visited local play areas in Ayton, Lambton and Oxclose following reports from members of the public of ASB related crime.

Police officers were clamping down on antisocial behaviour in areas such as Albany Park. | National World

The police’s dedicated motorbike disorder team, Operation Capio, concentrated on Albany Park, Princess Anne Park and the Galleries shopping centre.

Across the week, three Community Protection Warnings were issued, giving people a chance to adapt their behaviour before formal action is taken.

Three electric scooters were seized that were being illegally ridden – with one rider being summonsed for driving offences.

Patrols through the Galleries shopping centre also saw a prolific shoplifter arrested and charged with two counts of theft.

Neighbourhood Inspector, Graham Cox, of Northumbria Police said: "We know the summer holidays can sometimes see an increase in pockets of anti-social behaviour by the minority.

“That's why we tactfully planned this week of action, to get ahead of the game and tackle any issues with our partners.

“Thank you to those of you who continue to report ASB activity in your local areas.

“The information you provide really helps up to build a bigger picture when working with partners to ensure we’re tackling the right areas across Washington.”

The ASB partner intensification week, which was planned to coincide with start of the school summer holidays, looked to work with Sunderland City Council’s Community Safety team and Gentoo to tackle ongoing ASB related issues.

As well as taking a hard-line approach where necessary, police officers looked to engage with the public to both provide reassurance and early intervention with young people who have been identified by the police.

Deputy Leader of Sunderland City Council and Cabinet Member for Health, Wellbeing and Community Safety, Councillor Kelly Chequer, said: “This week was all about working together with Northumbria Police and Gentoo to tackle the issues that matter most to our communities and making sure that our parks and play areas are safe and pleasant places to be this summer.”

Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner, Susan Dungworth added: “There’s a lot of good work happening in Washington by the neighbourhood policing team together with local partners and I am going to be joining officers next week to see some of this in action and speak with local people.

“The heightened visibility we are seeing in areas like Washington Galleries is all part of our Safer Streets Summer Initiative to help prevent things like ASB and make sure communities feel safe and supported.

“Retail crime is also a focus area for me and it’s important our police keep engaging with local businesses to understand their experiences and ensure we are doing all we can to carry out effective investigations.

“I know residents will be pleased to hear warnings have been issued, electric scooters seized and shoplifters arrested – this is the tough action people want to know is happening to help deliver safer streets and stronger communities.”

Anyone concerned about ASB in their local area can contact Northumbria Police via social media or the report it form on the Northumbria Police website.

You can also call 101.