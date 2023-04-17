Elderly woman seriously hurt after ambulance collides with car on A19

At about 8.55pm on Friday, April 14, officers received a report of a two-vehicle collision northbound near Houghton, approximately half a mile north of the B1404 Seaton Lane.

A red Seat car had been in collision with a North East Ambulance Service vehicle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A woman in her 80s was taken to hospital with serious injuries where she remains.

The woman was travelling in a North East Ambulance Service vehicle

Police appeal

Now police are asking anybody who believes they witnessed the collision, or who were in the area, to get in touch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Members of the public are asked to check any dashcam footage and contact police immediately if they see anything that may assist the ongoing investigation.