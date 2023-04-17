News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Birds Eye recalls item after ‘manufacturing error’ health concerns
6 minutes ago Reddit is down as hundreds report site outage
4 hours ago Sunak under investigation over alleged failure to declare interest
4 hours ago Police officer charged with rape while on duty
4 hours ago King Charles and Prince Harry hold ‘peace talks’ ahead of coronation
4 hours ago Phillip Schofield returns to This Morning after brother’s conviction

Elderly woman seriously hurt after ambulance collides with car on A19

An elderly woman was seriously injured when the ambulance in which she was travelling collided with a car on the A19.

By Kevin Clark
Published 17th Apr 2023, 14:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 14:25 BST

At about 8.55pm on Friday, April 14, officers received a report of a two-vehicle collision northbound near Houghton, approximately half a mile north of the B1404 Seaton Lane.

A red Seat car had been in collision with a North East Ambulance Service vehicle.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A woman in her 80s was taken to hospital with serious injuries where she remains.

The woman was travelling in a North East Ambulance Service vehicleThe woman was travelling in a North East Ambulance Service vehicle
The woman was travelling in a North East Ambulance Service vehicle
Most Popular

Police appeal

Now police are asking anybody who believes they witnessed the collision, or who were in the area, to get in touch.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Members of the public are asked to check any dashcam footage and contact police immediately if they see anything that may assist the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of the Northumbria website or by calling 101 quoting log NP-20230414-1136. Alternatively, you can email [email protected]

Read More
Drug deal outside pizza shop leads police straight to Sunderland and Gateshead c...