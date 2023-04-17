Elderly woman seriously hurt after ambulance collides with car on A19
An elderly woman was seriously injured when the ambulance in which she was travelling collided with a car on the A19.
At about 8.55pm on Friday, April 14, officers received a report of a two-vehicle collision northbound near Houghton, approximately half a mile north of the B1404 Seaton Lane.
A red Seat car had been in collision with a North East Ambulance Service vehicle.
A woman in her 80s was taken to hospital with serious injuries where she remains.
Police appeal
Now police are asking anybody who believes they witnessed the collision, or who were in the area, to get in touch.
Members of the public are asked to check any dashcam footage and contact police immediately if they see anything that may assist the ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of the Northumbria website or by calling 101 quoting log NP-20230414-1136. Alternatively, you can email [email protected]