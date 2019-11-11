Elderly woman robbed on her way back from church - police appeal issued to find the man responsible

The elderly victim was making her back from church when she was approached by a man along Wansbeck Close, Perkinsville

The elderly victim was approached by a man along Wansbeck Close, Perkinsville, near Chester-Le-Street, on Thursday, November 7 at around 10am.

An appeal has now been launched and detective hope drivers in the area may have dashcam footage of the incident.

The lady was making her way home from church when the robbery occurred.

The suspect approached the lady from behind and a struggle ensued.

The man forcefully grabbed the lady’s handbag and made off on foot.

A spokesman for Durham Constabulary said: “Officers are now keen to speak to anyone with dashcam footage of the incident.