Elderly woman robbed on her way back from church - police appeal issued to find the man responsible
Detectives are appealing for information after an elderly woman was robbed while making her way home from church.
The elderly victim was approached by a man along Wansbeck Close, Perkinsville, near Chester-Le-Street, on Thursday, November 7 at around 10am.
An appeal has now been launched and detective hope drivers in the area may have dashcam footage of the incident.
The lady was making her way home from church when the robbery occurred.
The suspect approached the lady from behind and a struggle ensued.
The man forcefully grabbed the lady’s handbag and made off on foot.
A spokesman for Durham Constabulary said: “Officers are now keen to speak to anyone with dashcam footage of the incident.
“Anyone with information is asked to call PC Paul Gooden on 101 quoting reference number 91 of November 7 or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”