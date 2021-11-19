Eighth teenager appears in crown court charged with killing Jack Woodley in Houghton

Six teenagers, have already denied attacking Jack Woodley on Saturday, October 17, near The Britannia Inn in Newbottle Street, Houghton.

Mr Woodley, who was from the Durham area, died in hospital from his injuries the following evening

The six have all pleaded not guilty to offences of murder and manslaughter.

Jack Woodley.

A seventh teen was not asked to enter any pleas when they appeared at Newcastle Crown Court earlier this week.

Another boy has now appeared at the same court facing the same charges.

He was not asked to enter a plea to the offences and will be back in court on January 17.

Judge Paul Sloan QC told him a trial date has already been fixed for March 1, 2022.

The judge said: "I'm adjourning your case to a further pre-trial hearing and that hearing is listed at this court on January 17 next year.

"That is the next date you must attend court.

"The trial has already been fixed and the trial will commence on March 1 of next year."

All eight youths have now been remanded to either local authority detention or youth detention accommodation.