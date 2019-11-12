Eight-strong gang on trial accused of masterminding huge conspiracy to supply cocaine across the North East

The case is being heard at Teesside Crown Court

Gary Mitchell, 42, of Pinedale Drive, South Hetton, denies conspiracy to supply a controlled drug of Class A between 2015 and 2016, alongside Stephen Horner, 24, of Frederick Terrace, South Hetton; Christopher Hickson, 35, of Gloucester Terrace, Haswell; Darren Gates, 49, of Chaucer Avenue, Biddick Hall, South Shields; Dean Pringle, 34, of Little Eden, Peterlee; Alan Baines, 23, of Meryl Gardens, Hartlepool, and Graham Wilding, 33, of Warren Road, Hartlepool.

An eighth man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, denies the same charge.

Teesside Crown Court heard the arrests followed a Durham Constabulary investigation, code-named Operation Ebony which uncovered large scale the illegal enterprise.

Matthew Bean, prosecuting, told the jury: “The business of buying and selling drugs IS a business, albeit an illegal one. Like any other business, an organisation set up to buy and sell drugs has a structure.

“There will be people in the organisation who provide leadership and direction. Below those providing direction, there are those who are involved in managing the business on a day-to-day basis and those who are involved in meeting the buyer or receiving it from the supplier.

“The prosecution says the defendant Gary Mitchell played the lead role in organising this conspiracy which centred around South Hetton and a number of other villages, including Haswell and Haswell Plough.”

Mitchell had admitted using two phones, but denied others used to contact co-defendants were his: “Gary Mitchell can be shown to have been in regular telephone contact with a number of other members of the conspiracy,” said Mr Bean.

“Police surveillance evidence will show he also regularly met with them. The prosecution say this telephone evidence and the meetings can both be linked back to the on-going conspiracy.”

A search of Mitchell’s home after he was arrested found £7,000 in cash hidden under a mattress, said Mr Bean.

He told the jury: “The prosecution says Christopher Hickson and Stephen Horner helped Gary Mitchell. These two men can be shown to have been in regular telephone contact not only with each other but with Gary Mitchell.

“They have lived in or can be linked to Gloucester Terrace in Haswell Plough. Christopher Hickson can be linked to an allotment in Haswell Plough which the prosecution says is somewhere used to store cocaine and cash.”

Dean Gates lived in the north of the gang’s area of operations and was said to be in regular contact with Mitchell.

A car driven by Gates had been stopped in October 2015 and found to contain ‘in excess of £110,000’.

“This was the proceeds of the conspiracy,” said Mr Bean.

Wilding, Baines and Bate had been the gang’s Hartlepool arm.

“The prosecution say they were involved in transporting large quantities of cocaine and cash,” said Mr Bean.

“They were in regular telephone contact with each other. The prosecution says Alan Baines was in charge of the Hartlepool operation.”

Dean Pringle had been in regular contact with Mitchell and in January 2016, had been pulled over by police after driving to Haswell Plough.

“Police officers recovered a packet from the roadside, near where the car had been stopped, containing more than £35,000 worth of cocaine, that the prosecution say had been thrown from the vehicle,” said Mr Bean.

Mobile phone tower, automatic number plate recognition and telephone evidence would be used to show when the gang had been in contact with each other

Mitchell and Gates had met nine times in the first two months of the conspiracy, said Mr Bean: “On each of the days, a similar pattern of events takes place.

“This pattern, the prosecution says, is not a coincidence.”

The trial continues.

Three men have already been convicted of offences arising from the enquiry.