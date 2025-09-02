Eight people charged following disorder at public park

Eight people have been charged following a reported outbreak of public disorder at a Peterlee park, including two people being charged with racially related offences.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The eight people are due to appear at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court following an investigation by Durham Constabulary into the reported disorder at Eden Lane Park, Peterlee, on Saturday (August 30).

Eight people have been charged following reported disorder at Eden Lane Park, Peterlee. | Google/National World

Today (September 2) the Crown Prosecution Service have confirmed eight people, including a 16-year-old, will appear at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Atkinson, Senior District Crown Prosecutor for CPS North East, said: “The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised Durham Constabulary to charge eight people in relation to an alleged incident of affray at Eden Lane Park on Saturday 30 August.

“One suspect has also been charged with inciting racial hatred.

“The function of the CPS is not to decide whether a person is guilty of a criminal offence but to make fair, independent and objective assessments about whether it is appropriate to present charges for a criminal court to consider.

“I would like to remind all concerned that there are active criminal proceedings against all named individuals, and they have the right to a fair trial.

“There must be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information that may in any way prejudice these proceedings.”