Eight people appear in court charged with taking part in disturbance in Sunderland city centre

Three people pleaded guilty to a charge of affray in Vine Place. A further three people pleaded not guilty to the same charge and two did not enter a plea.

The incident took place at 3am on Saturday, September 3, and sparked a police public appeal for information.

Steven Pattison, 27, of Springwell Road, Springwell, Travis Waters, 26, of Azalea Avenue, Ashbrooke, and Navania Young, 22, of Booth Street, Millfield, admitted their guilt.

Andrew McKenzie, 37, of Premier Road, Plains Farm, Lee Little, 27, of Blenheim Close, Silksworth, Joel Hassan, 23, of Dunelm, Ashbrooke, pleaded not guilty.

Nikos Diamantidis, 29, of Westray Close, Grangetown, and Kate Dolan, 27, of Blenheim Close, Silksworth, did not enter a plea.

At South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court, prosecutor Rob Lawson described the incident as “serious, sustained violence”.

District Judge Zoe Passfield told each defendant the charge of affray was too serious to be tried or sentenced at the magistrates’ court.

She granted all defendants unconditional bail to appear at Newcastle Crown Court on Friday, February 3.

Jason Smith, defending Little, told the hearing his client was the victim.

Angus Westgarth, defending Young, said she had no previous convictions and knew none of the other defendants.