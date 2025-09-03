Eight people appear in court after alleged disorder in public park

Eight people have appeared in court over an alleged outbreak of disorder in a park which led to two defendants being charged with racial offences.

Durham Police launched an investigation following trouble at Eden Lane Park, Peterlee, on Saturday afternoon (August 30).

Eight people have appeared in court following reported disorder at Eden Lane Park, Peterlee. | Google/National World

On Tuesday (September 2), the Crown Prosecution Service said eight people, including a 16-year-old boy, would be appearing at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court.

Nicholas Churchman, 36, of Edenhill Road, Peterlee, was remanded in custody after he denied a racially aggravated public order offence, said by John Garside, prosecuting, to have occurred after a group of what the Crown said were “black people” used a local park.

He will next appear at Durham Crown Court on September 30.

Durham Crown Court.

Lewis Crow, 30, of Yoden Road, Peterlee, was remanded in custody after his case was adjourned while the prosecution seeks the Attorney General’s permission to allow a charge of stirring up racial hatred.

Crow was alleged to have posted on Facebook about the group using the park.

He denies the offence and will be back before Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court on September 9.

Lee Hall, 43, from Gilesgate, Durham, denies a charge of affray, said to have occurred when he was in his car and an officer allegedly saw him make a “Nazi gesture” and shout “White power”, Mr Garside said.

He was also remanded in custody to appear before Durham Crown Court on September 30.

Melvyn Foley, 51, of Ashton Rise, Peterlee, was charged with affray, relating to an allegation he threw missiles at the people in the park while he wore a balaclava.

He denied the offence but was remanded in custody to appear at Durham Crown Court on September 30.

Adele Horner, 36, of a separate property in Edenhill Road, Peterlee, also denied affray, said to have occurred during an altercation with police.

She was granted bail ahead of her next appearance at Durham Crown Court on September 30.

A 16-year-old boy, who cannot be identified due to his age, also faces an affray charge.

District Judge Marie Mallon ruled that his case should be dealt with at the Youth Court later this month and he was granted bail.

Leighton Lee, 23, of Conyers Crescent, Horden, denied an affray charge, related to an allegation that he threw eggs and stones towards the families in the park, and was alleged to have said to police that officers were helping them “take over the country”.

He denied throwing anything at the people in the park but the district judge denied him bail and he will appear next at Durham Crown Court on the same date as the others.

Curtis Russell, 23, of Basingstoke Road, Peterlee, also denied affray but was remanded in custody as well.

The charge related to an allegation that he was trying to stir up the crowd and encourage violence, the prosecution said.

He will next appear at Durham Crown Court on September 30.