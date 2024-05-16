Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The raids were part of the force’s ongoing Operation Impact.

Eight people have been arrested, a wanted suspect located, and thousands of pounds worth of cash and drugs seized after a series of raids across Sunderland and Washington.

Northumbria Police carried out a day of activities this week as part of its ongoing Operation Impact, aimed at tackling areas of concern raised by residents across the force area.

Tuesday’s operation was targeted on reducing serious violence, with warrants executed in areas including Teal Farm and Southwick.

A suspect is brought out after a raid at an address in Teal Farm

The force worked with partners including Sunderland City Council’s anti-social behaviour and even used drones to identify offending.

During the course of the operation, three people were arrested in Washington and four in Southwick, all suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs and one outstanding wanted suspect detained.

Four warrants were executed in Washington, with £5,000 worth of cocaine, plus Class B drugs, taser, knives and drug paraphernalia from one address and approximately £4,000 worth of amphetamine along with knives, nunchucks, sword and baton from a second.

An air weapon was found at one address in Southwick, and three wraps of cocaine, £2,000 in cash and a number of mobile phones believed to be associated with criminal activity from a second.

The operation also drafted in support from the force’s Motor Patrols/Op Dragoon team, who stopped a van that had been stolen from a burglary in Sunderland.

Assistant Chief Constable Andy Hill said Operation impact was intn4ded to send a message to both residents and lawbreakers that criminal activity would not be tolerated: “Today is really all about bringing together the assets, capabilities and resources from across the force to work together with local partnerships to tackle violence and show our communities that we are there when they need us and that we are committed to tackling serious violence,” he said.

Anyone aware of any criminal activity in their area is asked to contact police and report it.