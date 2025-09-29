Easyjet passenger abused staff on Newcastle flight who refused him alcohol
Anthony Morrison-Taylor was on a 45-minute journey from Bristol to Newcastle in February last year when an air steward thought he appeared drunk.
Newcastle Crown Court heard when the drink service began, Morrison-Taylor was told he could not have any alcohol.
Prosecutor Jennifer Coxon said: "He responded in an abusive manner, saying 'what do you mean I can't have any alcohol?'."
The air steward reiterated the reasons why he couldn't have alcohol and the defendant said 'you can all f*** off, I'm getting alcohol, there's nothing you can do about it'."
The defendant shouted 'you are all a bunch of c****'."
Miss Coxon said the police were informed and Morrison-Taylor was arrested when the flight landed in Newcastle.
In an impact statement the air steward said passenger safety has to be a priority on flights and added: "Unfortunately this type of incident is happening more and more."
Morrison-Taylor, 44, of Cellar Hill Close, Newbottle, Sunderland, admitted a public order offence.
Peter Sabiston, defending, handed in several character references, said it was an "isolated incident" and Morrison-Taylor works "exceptionally hard".
Judge Gavin Doig said Morrison-Taylor faces a community order or financial penalty but adjourned sentence for six months.
Judge Doig said: "I'm going to give the defendant a chance to prove himself."