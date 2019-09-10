Eagle-eyed Sunderland neighbour thanked for helping police catch burglar
A resident who helped police catch a burglar in Sunderland has been praised.
Detectives have thanked an eagle-eyed neighbour for their quick reactions after a burglar appeared in court.
Rocky Brennan, 33, crept into a home on Glenthorpe Avenue, Sunderland, as the residents were having their tea.
The intruder stole a range of items including a wallet, Louis Vuitton handbag and Radley purse containing 300 euros.
He then grabbed the car keys and headed away in the car.
Shortly after, he abandoned the vehicle on Park Lea Road and made off on foot.
This act was witnessed by a neighbour, who swiftly alerted the victim and directed a police car towards him.
Brennan, of The Crescent, Chester-le-Street, was later charged with a string of offences.
He refused to cooperate with police upon interview, but pleaded guilty to all offences when appearing in the dock at Newcastle Crown Court on Friday, August 30. He admitted burglary, taking conveyance without authority, driving whilst disqualified, no insurance use and failing to provide specimen.
Detective Constable Stu Havery, of Northumbria Police’s Southern Burglary Team, has praised the neighbour’s quick reactions.
He said: “Burglary is such an intrusive and emotive crime that can have a long-lasting effect on victims and their community as a whole.
“In this case, Brennan’s swift arrest was made possible because a neighbour saw him lurking outside an address and grew suspicious. After alerting the victim, they then tracked Brennan’s movements and assisted officers who swiftly attended the scene.
“I would like to thank the member of the public for following their instinct and helping to take a cynical offender off the streets.
“This case highlights once again that the public are our eyes and ears, and by working together with police, we can ensure criminals such as Brennan are brought to justice.”
Brennan has been remanded in custody and will be sentenced on a date to be confirmed.
Det Con Havery is part of a group of dedicated burglar hunters who review every incident across Sunderland and South Tyneside. The team, based at Southwick Police Station, work to identify those responsible for burglaries in the area and prevent them from taking place.