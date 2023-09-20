Police are looking to speak with Glen Burdess in connection with the incident. /Photo: Peterlee Police

The incident happened on Mendip Close, in Peterlee, just after 11pm last Wednesday, September 13.

The officer, who is based at Peterlee, sustained a fracture to his calf and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police are now looking to speak to Glen Burdess in connection with the incident.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anyone who may have seen him is asked to contact Durham Constabulary.

Peterlee Police said in a statement on September 20: “An investigation into the incident has been launched and officers would like to speak to Glen in connection with it.

“He is 27 and has links to Peterlee.

“If you have seen him or know where he is, please call Durham Constabulary on 101, quoting crime reference number CRI00500494.