Durham Police hunt for Glen Burdess in attempted murder inquiry after quad bike is driven at police officer in Peterlee
The incident happened on Mendip Close, in Peterlee, just after 11pm last Wednesday, September 13.
The officer, who is based at Peterlee, sustained a fracture to his calf and was taken to hospital for treatment.
Police are now looking to speak to Glen Burdess in connection with the incident.
Anyone who may have seen him is asked to contact Durham Constabulary.
Peterlee Police said in a statement on September 20: “An investigation into the incident has been launched and officers would like to speak to Glen in connection with it.
“He is 27 and has links to Peterlee.
“If you have seen him or know where he is, please call Durham Constabulary on 101, quoting crime reference number CRI00500494.
“Alternatively, information can be submitted anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”