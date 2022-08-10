Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Applications to join Durham Constabulary as a police constable will open at 9am tomorrow (Friday, August 12).

The force is seeking applications from anyone interested in signing up through the Police Constable Degree Apprenticeship (PCDA) and the Degree Holder Entry Programme (DHEP) schemes.

Under the degree apprenticeship, student officers will split their time between working as a frontline officer and studying towards a degree in Professional Policing Practice through Northumbria University.

Students will be paid officers from day one, with a starting salary of £26,682, which eventually rises to £43,032, and university fees will be paid for by the force.

The DHEP is for applicants who already have a degree in any subject. Applicants will spend two years as a frontline officer while working towards a graduate diploma in Professional Policing Practice.

A third route is available for applicants who have already completed the Professional Policing Degree. These entrants will also complete two years’ probation.

Durham Constabulary is looking to recruit new constables

Anyone who has already passed a SEARCH/online assessment centre within any Home Office force in the last 24 months is guaranteed to go straight to the interview stage.

Chief Constable Jo Farrell said the job offered fantastic opportunities.

“We’re looking for ambitious, motivated people who want to make a genuine difference to their communities and those in need. We’re also wanting people who are hardworking, relish a challenge and can apply common sense,” she said.

“Being a police officer is a job that comes with immense responsibility but is also hugely rewarding.

PCs Jon Cowell, Olivia Emmerson, Scott Bowes, Sergeant Nick Minto, Detective Sergeant Louise Gore, and PC Josh Elliott outside Durham Constabulary headquarters

“A career in policing is extremely varied and offers great opportunities for personal and professional development with many ways to progress throughout the force as you gain skills and experience.

“If you’ve got the ambition, passion, professionalism and courage to go the extra mile to provide the best possible service to the people of County Durham and Darlington, then we want to hear from you.”

Durham Police and Crime Commissioner Joy Allen said the new recruits would make a real difference to their communities.

She added: “I am committed to ensuring Durham Constabulary continue to deliver on their part in the Government’s Police Uplift Programme.

Durham Police Constabulary Chief Constable Jo Farrell

"I am proud of the success and national recognition we have achieved to date in helping the Home Office exceed its target for recruiting new officers. I will continue to maintain personal oversight over recruitment plans.

“The additional officers will help me to deliver my Police and Crime plan and will help improve life for local people, reduce their risk and fear of crime, and increase their confidence in reporting crime.

“Our success in attracting more recruits than we had been tasked by the government has put us in a strong position to deliver on our plan. Going forward I will be focused on attracting, developing and retaining a diverse workforce, to ensure the communities of County Durham and Darlington feel safer, stronger and more resilient to crime, drugs and anti-social behaviour.”

Applications will close at 5pm on Friday, September 2.