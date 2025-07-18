Durham Constabulary appeal for information after motorbike reported stolen
Durham Constabulary have appealed for information after a motorbike has been reported stolen.
A spokesperson said: “We are appealing for information following the theft of a motorbike from an address in Loefield, Great Lumley.
“The silver Honda Fes scooter is believed to have been taken between 10pm on Friday, July 11 and 8am on Saturday, July 12.
“Anyone with any information should contact Durham Constabulary via social media or the report it page on their website. Quote incident reference 164 of July 12.”