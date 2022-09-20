Drunken yob abused Sunderland care home worker

Callum Snowball, 25, of Fairways, Silksworth, verbally abused the staff member and told her: “I know where you work” – while standing outside.

At South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court, Snowball was fined for an admitted offence of using threats to cause racially aggravated harassment, alarm or distress.

District Judge Zoe Passfield told him: “This was an absolutely disgusting way to speak to someone, totally unjustified.”

South Tyneside Magistrates Court.

Prosecutor Greg Flaxen revealed police attended on an unrelated matter on Thursday, August 11, and heard Snowball swearing.

He added: “The more they spoke to the defendant, the more agitated he became. He threw his phone towards them.

“He swore and shouted. He also said, ‘I know where you work’. It was a thinly veiled threat.”

Paul McAlindon, defending, said: “There is no statement from the complainant, but Mr Snowball says that he doesn’t dispute what the police officer says.

“He had been out the previous night and was intoxicated. It was about 6am and his phone had no charge.

“He went to the care home and went there to ask them to phone him a taxi, but they refused.

“He is ashamed. If you look at his record, his offences seem to be in later life.

“He’s trying to get himself back on track after what has been a very difficult few years.”