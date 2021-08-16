Drunken Sunderland woman booted policewoman in the chest

The Sunderland case was heard at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court.

Anna Forrest, 38, kicked out after being arrested and acting so aggressively she had to be forced into the back of a police van.

Her attack in Ethel Terrace, Sunderland, on Friday, July 2, was her second assault on an officer in less than a year.

At South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court, Forrest, of Henley Road, Pennywell, was jailed for eight weeks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But Deputy District Judge Gary Garland suspended the sentence for 18 months before warning her about her future conduct.

He said: “I understand you’ve got problems, but you can’t assault police officers, full stop. The fact is, you’ve done it before.”

Of prison, he added: “I think if you were fit and didn’t have all these problems, that’s where you’d be off to.

“The reason I’ve suspended it is because you have mental health and alcohol problems. I’m going to give you a chance.”

Prosecutor Sarah Malkinson told the hearing: “At 7.40pm, officers attended a report of a domestic incident.

“The defendant was arrested but became abusive, she became violent and aggressive.

“As she was being put into the police van, she lifted up a leg and struck the officer.

“It left the officer in intense pain and struggling with her breathing.

“She later asked who she had assaulted and when told who the victim was, she said, ‘sorry’.”

At the time of the attack, Forrest had three weeks remaining of a 12-month community order, imposed for failing to provide a sample for analysis.

David Forrester, defending, said “she got herself in such a state with alcohol” following her relative’s death.

“She was under the influence of alcohol and seemed to be having some kind of mental health episode.

“The police got her to go down the stairs and everything was fine until she saw the back of the van. It was one kick.”

Forrest was also made subject to a nine-month alcohol treatment programme.

She must complete 15 days of rehabilitation work with the Probation Service and pay the officer £100 compensation