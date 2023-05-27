A drunk with credit card concerns found little in the bank of goodwill with police when he swore at them at night in a Sunderland street.

James Trott, 59, was found ranting at the occupants of a property in Southwick Road, Southwick, who he claimed had used his card without his consent.

When quizzed by officers about his behaviour, Trott, of South Terrace, also Southwick, told them, “They are all crackheads”, a court heard.

And his temper was inflamed further when they requested he quieten down, leading him to bawl an expletive in telling them to go away.

Prosecutor Stephanie Cook said his unwise words and abusive demeanour led to his arrest at around 1am on Sunday, April 23.

She told magistrates in South Tyneside: “Police attended following a report of a drunken male banging on doors and shouting abuse.

“He was shouting on the pavement and banging on the door of one of the flats and shouting up towards the window.

“He was clearly drunk and was slurring his words. He said to the officers, ‘They are all crackheads’.”

Ms Cook, who confirmed Trott then used a swear word at police when asked to be quiet, added: “He was repeatedly shouting.

“He has 14 previous convictions from 19 offences but has not been before the courts since 2015, which was for handling stolen goods.”

Trott pleaded guilty to a charge of being drunk and disorderly in a public place.

Chris Wilson, defending, said: “It’s a guilty plea at the outset. It’s eight years since he was last before the court.

“On the evening in question, he had been informed that his credit card had been used. He was outside the home of the people who had used his card.

“There was an exchange of words between him and the police. It was a frank exchange.

“He is a man who in recent times has been unwell. I would invite you to afford him maximum credit.”