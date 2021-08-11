Drunken Sunderland man damaged car before speeding off in van while almost three times limit

James Moralee, 41, attacked the VW Scirocco while it was parked near his victim’s home in Hamstead Road, Pennywell, Sunderland.

Prosecutor Gurjot Kaur told South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court that the car owner was woken by his noisy antics on Thursday, June 10.

She spotted him near a white van and opened the driver’s door to see Moralee climbing through the passenger side.

The case was heard at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court.

And Moralee, of Packham Road, Pennywell, then positioned himself in the driver’s seat while appearing inebriated – and sped off.

Ms Kaur told the court: “At 2.50am, she found the wing mirrors damaged and then found the defendant trying to hide by his white van.

“She opened the driver’s door and saw him getting in.

“He’s then started the van and has driven off with no headlights on.

“Officers have attended his address, they have found a metal decorating tool near the van.

“He said that he drank alcohol that day and had been drinking Budweiser at a barbecue.

“He remembers that his partner was shouting at him which wound him up, and she was owed £50.”

When breathalysed Moralee blew 102 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

Chris Wilson, defending, told the court: “Admissions were made by the defendant and there is genuine remorse.

“This was entirely out of character for him. His actions are going to have a significant impact on him.

“There had been some bad blood between the parties for a number of months, arising from money lent.

“This is clearly not a man who appears before the court, week in and week out.”

Moralee pleaded guilty to drink-driving and causing criminal damage.

He was banned from driving for two years and sentenced to a 12-month community order.

It has a requirement of 15 days of rehabilitation work with the Probation Service and 100 hours of unpaid work.