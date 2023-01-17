Drunken Sunderland dad bit and kicked policewoman in 'horrendous' attack

Magistrates told Paul Dalkin, 34, he was not being caged solely because he had agreed to enter an alcohol treatment programme.

They described the attack by married Dalkin, of Marigold Crescent, Burnmoor, as “horrendous” – and handed him a suspended 12-week jail term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court heard he struck in Toronto Road, Thorney Close, while trying to get into a house.

South Tyneside Magistrates Court.

He was five months into a court-imposed community order for another attack on an emergency worker when he assaulted the WPC at 3.20pm on Saturday, December 3.

Prosecutor Jonathan Stirland said: “Officers had cause to attend, after reports of trouble.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Officers spoke to a male who was this defendant. He stated that he wanted to get back inside the address.

“A female opened the door and said that he was not to come back in because he was intoxicated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“After multiple attempts for him to leave, he was arrested for breach of the peace. He was handcuffed and put into the rear of a police vehicle.

“He became irate and kicked an officer in the groin area, and began to lie down in the back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As officers tried to bring him up by the collar, he has proceeded to spit. He struck the officer with his spittle on her jumper.

“He continued to kick out. He then tried to bite her right hand, he broke the skin, causing reddening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He was taken to Southwick police station. He had to have a spit hood placed over his head.”

Roofer Dalkin, who has 12 previous convictions, pleaded guilty to common assault of an emergency worker at an earlier hearing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a victim statement, the officer said she had suffered “emotional stress” and had had to take antibiotics

Joanne Gatens, defending, said: “He has little recollection of this incident. His mental health seems to have deteriorated in the past 18 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He had been taking medication but had been drinking that day. He is remorseful for his actions and regretful that he has caused hurt.”

Magistrates suspended Dalkin’s prison term for two years and handed him a 24-month community order, with 30 rehabilitation days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He must also complete a nine-month alcohol treatment requirement and pay the officer £200 compensation.

Sentencing Dalkin, Tony Hewison, chair of the bench, told him: “This was absolutely horrendous.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The officer has every right to go to work and be safe. It is made worse by the fact that you couldn’t remember anything about it.