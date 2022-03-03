Drunken man abused police outside Sunderland fish and chip shop

Anthony Boogie, 41, of North Bridge Street, near Roker, let rip with unpleasantries after takeaway staff called officers due his bad behaviour.

Boogie lashed out verbally at Fletchers Fish & Chips in Noble Street, Hendon, on Tuesday, February 15, magistrates in South Tyneside heard.

Prosecutor Lillian Yanes Hellevik revealed police gave him the opportunity to leave the scene, but he returned – and was arrested.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The case was heard at South Tyneside Magistrates Court.

She said: “At 10.50pm, officers received information of a disturbance in the fish and chips shop.

“A member of staff reported that a male was causing problems inside. Officers took the defendant outside to ask what had taken place.

“They could see that he was under the influence of alcohol and was drunk.

“He was aggressive with them and used swear words towards them.

“He was warned that he was in a public place and needed to mind his language.

“He stated that he was going to go to his home address, and the officers began to leave the scene.

“But he has then continued with his poor behaviour. He kicked walls and bins as he came down the street.

“He swore at officers, and they felt they had no option but to arrest him for being drunk and disorderly.”

Boogie pleaded guilty to a charge of being drunk and disorderly in a public place.

The court heard he has 11 previous convictions from 20 offences, the last in 2020 for two counts of causing criminal damage.

Magistrates were told he is subject to a two-year community order for those crimes, and that he was complying with that programme.

Boogie represented himself in court but had nothing to say about his latest offence.

Harry Metcalfe, chair of the bench, told Boogie the police had better things to do than deal with drunks, especially those given the chance to go home.

But he said the worst element of his offence was the swearing in public.