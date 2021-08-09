Drunken care worker attacked two police officers after being arrested at Sunderland pub

Lyndsay Holden, 40, was arrested at the Landsdowne pub in Deptford Road, Sunderland.

Lyndsay Holden, 40, also struck a second PC after her arrest at the Landsdowne pub in Deptford Road, Millfield, Sunderland.

The mum-of-two, of Corning Road, Millfield, also swore at the officers after drinking to excess following an issue with her husband during a night out.

Magistrates in South Tyneside hit her with fines and court costs of over £800 for the double attack, which they labelled a “very expensive mistake”.

Prosecutor Clare Irving said: “She was at the Landsdowne pub, she was on the floor with her knees in a ball.

“A man told police she had turned up intoxicated and that people had tried to help her.

“She allowed one of the PCs to take her phone to get a number for her husband.

“While he was on the phone, the other officer was chatting to her and helped her up.

“At this point, she became very volatile and used her knee to strike an officer in the groin area.”

Ms Irving said Holden was arrested on Friday, June 4, but slipped a hand from her cuffs – and fired off more verbal slurs.

Holden, an assistant care manager, launched the second assault outside South Shields’ Millbank police station.

Added Ms Irving: “She kicks out from the back of the police vehicle, striking the officer on an arm, causing discomfort.”

Peter Thubron, defending, said: “She had been out with her husband but, unfortunately, there had been a disagreement.

“She was going home, and he carried on. She had some more drinks and ended up in the Landsdowne to use the toilet.

“She can remember very little about this. She thought that she was being arrested, but she wasn’t, she was being taken home.

“It got messy. She is upset about the difficulties she got herself into.”

Howden, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to two charges of assault by beating of an emergency worker.

She was fined £576, with £85 court costs and a £58 victim surcharge, and must pay each officer £50 compensation.