Drunk woman kicks police officer and then boots his car

A Hetton-le-Hole woman kicked a policeman on the knee and booted his patrol car after lashing out while drunk, a court was told.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Megan Hutchinson, 35, repeatedly bashed the motor after officers were called to assist staff at her supported living complex in Park View.

When told to desist, she assaulted the officer with her shod foot – and continued to be aggressive on her way into custody on Thursday, October 5.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prosecutor Claire Armstrong told magistrates in South Tyneside: “Police attended and spoke to staff who indicated that the defendant had been drinking alcohol.

“While the officers were obtaining information, the defendant came into the office. She was intoxicated. She left for a cigarette.

“Staff then received a call to say the defendant was kicking the police vehicle, which was parked outside.

“The officers attempted to get her back into her room but while they were standing next to the police Peugeot, she repeatedly kicked its front right side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“She was asked to stop. She looked towards an officer and kicked out and made contact with his knee, and for that she was arrested.

“She continued to kick out at officers when taken to the police station at Southwick in a van. And in custody, she was still aggressive and trying to kick officers.”

The case was heard at South Tyneside magistrates court

Hutchinson pleaded guilty to charges of assault by beating of an emergency worker and causing criminal damage.

She has 19 previous convictions, including two common assaults, two of battery and two against emergency workers in April.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And in September, she was sentenced to a community order for another attack on an emergency worker.

In a victim statement read to the court, the assaulted officer said he had been the repeated victim of attacks while on duty.

Annalisa Moscardini, defending, said: “I understand that the PC has been a repeated victim, and I appreciate he does not want to be kicked.

“Megan has mental health issues and has autism. She has a lot of issues of her own. She is sorry for what she did. She was drunk at the time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Magistrates adjourned the case and granted Hutchinson bail on condition she works with the Probation Service to compile a report into her offending.