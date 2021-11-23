Drunk threatened to throw child onto Metro tracks and hurled racist abuse in horrendous outburst at station

Karl Cain, who has 213 previous convictions, abused Asian and black passengers at Monument station in Newcastle and claimed "they should all die".

He also threatened to throw a child onto the tracks during the shocking outburst in October.

Newcastle Crown Court heard an off-duty police officer bought the 41-year-old "aggressive" menace a ticket to Sunderland, where he said he wanted to travel – but his behaviour continued.

The off-duty officer then called for police back-up so Cain could be detained.Prosecutor Michael Bunch told the court how events unfolded at the Metro station.

"He was drunk, aggressive, swearing and clenching his fists.

"He said he wished to travel to Sunderland but did not have any money.

"The off-duty PC took him to the ticket machine and bought him a ticket to travel to Sunderland and escorted him to the platform.

"On arrival at the platform he again became abusive, telling the PC he was going to throw a child on the tracks."

The court heard how during police interview, Cain denied he had targeted Asian or black passengers and told officers asking the questions that he "shouted and swore on a regular basis".

Cain, of Victoria Road, Shotton Colliery, County Durham, admitted racially aggravated fear or provocation of violence.

The court heard he has a previous conviction for racist offending Judge James Adkin jailed him for 12 weeks after hearing the case, and gave him a strong warning that he needed to rethink his life.

The judge said: "You were drunk, making a nuisance of yourself at Monument Metro and were racially abusive.

"You threatened to throw a three-year-old onto the tracks."An off-duty police officer tried to get you away, get you on a train but you weren't having it, you continued to cause trouble."

Judge Adkin warned Cain: "Stay off the drink, stop making a nuisance of yourself on the Metro or you will be subjected to longer and longer prison sentences."

