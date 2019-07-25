Drunk thief struck at Life of Riley pub in Sunderland - then claims to have forgotten crime
A drunk thief who struck at a Sunderland pub has pleaded guilty to his crime.
Wayne Carr, 29, of Pallion Park, stole a pub radio worth £450 from the Life of Riley in Green Terrace on November 14 last year, a court heard.
Magistrates at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court heard that Carr does not remember taking the radio but admitted the offence after seeing himself on CCTV footage.
Prosecutor Lesley Burgess said: “The defendant is observed on CCTV picking up one of the pub radios.
“He picks it up, puts it under his top and leaves the public house.”
Mr Armstrong, defending, said that Carr had been in a ‘bad place’ during the time of the offence and had been homeless.
“Since then he has been able to get his own accommodation.”
Carr was ordered to pay £450 compensation to the pub and a victim surcharge of £85.