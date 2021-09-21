Drunk teen swung bottle at bargoer after being refused entry to Sunderland pub

Norman had been refused entry to the Jungle Bar, the court heard.

Matthew Norman, 19, lashed out an hour after being turned away from the city centre Jungle Bar in Vine Place, due to being intoxicated.

Norman, of Tilbury Road, Thorney Close, left without fuss but then later returned to its back door at 11.30pm on Friday, May 21.

He swung the bottle at a bar attendee who was standing with bouncers, called to check on Norman’s behaviour, but missed, magistrates in South Tyneside heard.

Prosecutor Iain Jordan told the court that Norman tried to flee but fell over and was apprehended by staff and passed to police.

Mr Jordan added: “The door supervisor turned him away. It was quite clear he had drunk far too much.

“About one hour later, the supervisor was told that he was now in the back lane, and checked with a colleague.

“They told the defendant to leave the area, and initially he walked away but he returned, swinging a bottle.

“He has tried to run away but perhaps because of drink, he was tripped over.”

Charlton Carr, defending, told the court: “Your worships might think that his behaviour is starting to escalate a little bit.

“It’s probably right and proper that you make him subject to a community order, to nip his behaviour in the bud.

“He says that he was out having a drink and foolishly had too much to drink.

“He would say that he wasn’t refused entry to the premises but was ejected.

“He recalls being manhandled in a way that he didn’t like, and he went back.

“There’s a pattern that seems to be emerging. He’s still a young man.”

Norman, who the court heard is set to start a factory job this week, pleaded guilty to making threats of unlawful violence.

Magistrates sentenced him to a 12-month community order, with a requirement of 25 days of rehabilitation work with the Probation Service.