Drunk targeted two females in late night Sunderland bus station attack

Colin Cook assaulted the victims at the Park Lane interchange in Sunderland, in September, following a verbal dispute.

Newcastle Crown Court heard that both victims were taken to hospital for treatment afterwards but both chose not to assist the prosecution case.

Prosecutor Neil Jones told the court that police had been made aware of a report of an incident at the city interchange.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Colin Cook.

Mr Jones said: "On arrival he (police constable) met two females claiming to be assaulted by an unknown male whilst waiting for a taxi home.

"It was clear whatever might have gone on before, they were not posing any immediate risk to the defendant. They could be seen with their arms down

"It was that same officer who was able to identify the defendant from previous dealings he had with him in his service."

The court heard that Cook had kicked and punched during the assaults, leading to both victims being treated at Sunderland Royal Hospital for minor injuries.

Mr Jones added that he was arrested a short while later but refused to answer the questions put to him during his police interview.

Cook, who has nine previous convictions for 14 offences, is also subject to two suspended sentence orders imposed in December 2020 and August 2021 forassaulting an emergency worker and affray.

The 35-year-old, formerly of Burnville Road South, Sunderland, was convicted of two counts of assault by beating in relation to the bus station attack.

In mitigation, Thomas Parsons-Munn suggested that his client could be dealt with in an alternative way as opposed to immediate custody.

It was also heard that Cook's compliance was generally positive in relation to part of his existing orders in place relating to his suspended sentences.

Judge Penny Moreland told him: "On the 12th of September last year you were out late at night and you were drunk.

"You launched an attack against a group of girls who there had been some dispute with.

"It is aggravated by the fact you were drunk and you breached two suspended sentence orders."

However, the judge was willing to impose a suspended sentence for the common assaults whilst maintaining the existing orders.

Cook was sentenced to three months imprisonment suspended for 18 months, with 35 days of rehabilitation activities and 120 hours of unpaid work.