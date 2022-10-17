Drunk Sunderland scaffolder tried to bite and punch police after being removed from Ibiza flight, court told

Reece Nelson, 31, became abusive when asked by an air hostess to leave a Spain-bound Jet2 flight at Newcastle International Airport.

Reece, of Allendale Road, Farringdon, had downed three pints and was identified as being drunk as the other 188 passengers boarded at 7.30am on Friday, June 3. Crew also feared he had his own stash of duty-free alcohol and could cause trouble if the aircraft flew, South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court heard.

When asked to get off, he swore at an attendant who he called a “stupid fat *****” – and then fought with police as they led him away. Prosecutor Glenda Beck said he tried to bite one of two officers on the Tarmac and was only stopped when struck pre-emptively. Nelson initially denied charges of being in an aircraft while drunk and two emergency worker assaults but changed his plea on the day of trial.

Reece Nelson photographed outside of South Tyneside Magistrates Court. Picture by FRANK REID

Mrs Beck said airport police received an alert from flight staff about a drunk on board the Ibiza-bound plane. She revealed one crew member had refused to serve him more booze, to which Nelson replied, “You’re just a ***** then, aren’t you?” And Mrs Beck added: “She was concerned that he would cause more trouble when airborne, and that he had his own alcohol.”

The court heard Nelson, who was with a friend who was not unruly, was abusive even after being told he could catch a later flight if he behaved. Mrs Beck said Nelson was led off the plane by police but put his head down on touching the ground and tried to punch an officer. Scaffolder Nelson was pulled over and while being placed in handcuffs, attempted to bite a policeman.

The prosecutor said: “He was about to bite down on his arm. The officer struck him.” She revealed Nelson continued to be aggressive at Newcastle’s Forth Banks police station, and had to be further restrained. Mrs Beck said: “It was absolutely the right decision made by the Jet2 cabin crew. He would have put the safety of passengers at risk.”

Jason Smith, defending, said Nelson disputed his level of intoxication and his claimed poor behaviour. He added: “Mr Nelson has a very different view of what occurred to that of the police and air hostess. It was serious, and he takes responsibility for it. Whatever way you look at it, it was very unpleasant for people on the aircraft. He should not have lost his temper.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gerald Tierney, chair of the bench, told Nelson his behaviour had been “appalling” and had crossed the custody threshold. But he said he could be spared immediate imprisonment because the plane was grounded, he was starting a new job and had child care responsibilities.