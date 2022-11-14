Ellie Craig, 26, became verbally abusive when asked to alight at Benton station in Newcastle.

Instead of going quietly, Craig, of Lanton Street, New Herrington, became mouthy and aggressive.

Her upsetting antics at 12.30am on Friday, September 9, led to her arrest for being drunk and disorderly in public.

The incident happened on the Metro system.

She admitted the offence at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court.

John Lee, chair of the bench, said: “You don’t have a history of being drunk on the streets.

“What aggravates this was the fact that it was on a Metro and late at night.

“The public are complaining that they are afraid to use the Metro at night because of idiots like you. Don’t do the same thing again.”

Outlining the case, prosecutor Stephanie Cook said: “Just after 12.30am, officers attended after a report of a male and a female refusing to get off the Metro.

“She was heavily intoxicated and rude to staff, and aggressive to officers. She was arrested for being drunk and disorderly.

“She has four previous convictions from seven offences, and she was last before the court in July for assault on an emergency worker.”

Angus Westgarth, defending, said: “She was very intoxicated. It’s an incident she would like to forget.

“She is a 26-year-old woman who lives with her parents.”

Magistrates fined Craig £40, with £85 court costs and a £16 victim surcharge.